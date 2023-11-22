Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt on working with Paresh Rawal, “He’s an amazing man”

MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta Subhash and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles. The movie is about a never-seen-before battle between a father and his son. The movie is sure to leave us emotional not just with the performances but also with the storyline.

The movie has received some amazing responses and while there are people appreciating the movie, there are also those who are loving the performance of actor Shiv Panditt.

Talking about the actor, Shiv Panditt has given some really amazing performances in movies like Boss, Shaitan, Leelai, Love, 7 Hours to go and many more.

This time the actor has once again impressed the audience by taking up a different character and playing really well.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Shiv Panditt opened up about the experience shooting with Paresh Rawal, his memorable moment from the movie and much more.

How was your experience shooting with Paresh Rawal?

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by praising Paresh Rawal, calling him ‘amazing’ and said that he is a huge fan of Paresh Rawal not just as an actor but also as a human being. He has no drama, very straightforward, very ‘giving’ attitude as an actor. Sharing an incident Shiv said that there were times when wanted to retake the scene and would apologize to Paresh Rawal but the latter would tell Shiv to carry one. Paresh Rawal would even support him and say that he will only move forward once Shiv is satisfied with the shot.

Share with us a memorable moment from the shooting.

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by saying that the director used to have a chef on the shoot who used to make the most delicious food and I would not eat the food that was on the set but would eat the food that the chef used to make and used to travel everywhere with the director. Shiv Panditt added that he clearly remembers the time when he got a call from the producer Raghuvendra Singh who said that he has a role in mind and wants Shiv to do it. While Shiv Panditt agreed to the role, he adds that the call was very memorable to him and he can never forget that call from the producer.

What are your upcoming projects?

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by saying that he has 3 movies which are yet to release which are Awasthy vs Awasthy, produced by Shabbir Boxwala wherein he is playing the role of antagonist. The 2nd movie is Zindagi Kashmakash which is an independent film, and in the 3rd movie he is doing a special appearance in a movie which is directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan.

This was our conversation with Shiv Panditt. Tell us what you feel about the movie and the actor’s performance in it.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.