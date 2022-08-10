Exclusive! Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor Manoj Bajpayee says, “Sometimes I feel that I should do an average film for money, but...”

MUMBAI:Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The actor is currently busy garnering praises for his exceptional performance in the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The movie is inspired by a true story and Bajpayee plays the role of a lawyer in it.

The actor has been in the industry for 29 years and he has been a part of many amazing movies. There’s a credibility attached to his name and the audience feels that if he is there in the movie, it will be a good watch.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actor and when asked if he feels pressure while signing a film because of the credibility attached to his name, he said, “I only take that pressure; I don’t get the pressure feeling from others. Sometimes I feel that I should do an average film for money; after so many years, I deserve to earn money. But, then the other Manoj Bajpayee, who is very strong, stands up.”

“Even my family doesn’t want me to do any film I am not happy with. It is very important for me that my night become sleepless, it should be a character that doesn’t allow me the live and doesn’t let me sleep, then it is fun to do it,” he added.

Talking about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, the film, which premiered on Zee5, has received great reviews. TellyChakkar’s reviewer wrote, “Overall, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a must watch. It is clearly the best film of the year till date, and Manoj Bajpayee should get ready to win awards for his performance in the movie.”

