EXCLUSIVE stills of Deepika Padukone from Chhapaak

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the role of Malti. The film has garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audiences alike.

The exclusive stills of the films are out. In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen standing with one of her friends.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is slated to release on January 10, 2020, with Vikrant Massey playing a pivotal role in the film. Deepika's last movie was Padmaavat. Padmaavat was a 2018 Indian Hindi-language an epic period drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, it starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor. Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, hears of her beauty and attacks her kingdom to claim her. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka featured in supporting roles.