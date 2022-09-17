EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Shakya roped in for the movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava for Zee5

Casting director Sunil Shakya who has done casting for Zee5's upcoming movie Atithi Bhoot Bhava is all set to be seen as an actor in the film.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:42
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that a lot of movies and web shows are all set to make their way in theatres as well as on various web platforms. 

Zee5 is one such web platform that has presented some great movies and web shows. 

The popular OTT platform is now gearing up for its next release soon. 

The movie is titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. 

The film has a stellar star cast of Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Sehgal, Anuradha Patel, Divina Thakur, Simran Sharma, Neelam Gupta, Samay Thakkar and Prabhjot Singh in pivotal roles.

One more actor who is a part of this movie is Sunil Shakya. 

Sunil will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. 

Apart from acting, Sunil has also done casting for Atithi Bhooto Bhava. 

The movie's trailer is already out and has received a positive response from the viewers. 

Atithi Bhooto Bhava will be streaming on the Zee5 app from 30th September onwards. 

The movie is directed by Hardik Gajjar. 

How excited are you about this movie? Tell us in the comments. 

