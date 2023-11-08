Exclusive! Tanuj Virwani to be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Recently, at an event, Tanuj Virwani while talking to the media revealed that he is a part of Dharma Productions’ Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani is known for his performances in movies and OTT shows like Purani Jeans, One Night Stand, Inside Edge, Code M, and others. The has not been a part of a film for the past few years, and now, he is all set for his big screen comeback.

While talking about his upcoming projects, Tanuj said, “On Jio Cinema, there’s a show with Raftaar titled Bajao. It’s Raftaar’s OTT debut, so I am very excited about it. There’s another movie with Vijay Raaz, a show with Kay Kay Menon titled Murshid, and by the end of the year there’s a project with Dharma titled Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.”

Tanuj was also asked about the next seasons of Inside Edge and Cartel, and the actor stated that they are at scripting stage and it might happen next year.

So, are you excited about the upcoming projects of Tanuj Virwani? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha is slated to release on 15th December 2023.

