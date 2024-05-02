Exclusive! Teena Singh roped in for Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt and Nikita Dutta

With a lot of movies soon to be released, here’s another one that will surely get the audience hyped. It is going to be a bilingual movie, Hindi/Tamil titled Dange/Por.
Teena Singh

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

With a lot of movies soon to be released, here’s another one that will surely get the audience hyped. It is going to be a bilingual movie, Hindi/Tamil titled Dange/Por. Dange is set for a 1st March release and features Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram.

Now Tellychakkar is here with another latest update about the movie.

As per sources, Teena Singh is also going to be a part of the movie and while her character is not yet revealed, it is said that the actress is going to play a pivotal part in the movie.

Talking about Teena Singh, the gorgeous actress earned recognized from her role in Kabir Singh and Akira. She has also starred in OTT series Sense8 and then in a movie The Incomplete Man. The actress stays active on Instagram and has a huge fan base.

It’ll be interesting to see her performance in the upcoming movie Dange.

What do you think about the actress? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

