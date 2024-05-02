Exclusive! Teena Singh roped in for Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt and Nikita Dutta

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

With a lot of movies soon to be released, here’s another one that will surely get the audience hyped. It is going to be a bilingual movie, Hindi/Tamil titled Dange/Por. Dange is set for a 1st March release and features Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram.

As per sources, Teena Singh is also going to be a part of the movie and while her character is not yet revealed, it is said that the actress is going to play a pivotal part in the movie.

Talking about Teena Singh, the gorgeous actress earned recognized from her role in Kabir Singh and Akira. She has also starred in OTT series Sense8 and then in a movie The Incomplete Man. The actress stays active on Instagram and has a huge fan base.

It’ll be interesting to see her performance in the upcoming movie Dange.

