Exclusive! The decision of whether to continue my MBBS studies was not easy, but my family has been very supportive: Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: Beauty queen and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Prithviraj, which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role. The actress is already getting a phenomenal response for the glimpses that fans have seen in the trailer. They are eagerly waiting for the movie.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Manushi Chhillar had to say on her journey and the types of characters she looks forward to doing.

Manushi Chillar on the standards set by beauty queens Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, and others

Manushi Chhillar says she has her own journey from MBBS studies to modelling and from modelling to Bollywood. Manushi adds beauty queens like Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen have created a strong mark in the industry, but she does not take this as pressure but inspiration. Because coming from similar backgrounds, they have set a solid example with their craft. Their contribution will definitely help her grow in the industry.

Manushi Chhillar on her journey

As we all know, Manushi Chhillar was initially pursuing MBBS and later she went into modelling and now acting. Manushi Chhillar says that the question was whether to continue with studies or not. It was not at all easy for her to do, but her family has always been supportive of her. Manushi Chhillar also says that before coming into the acting world, her Miss World journey has given her a lot of visibility and camera exposure which many have not got, and she is very fortunate to be in such a space.

ALSO READ – (Akshay Kumar: Started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid)

Manushi Chhillar on types of characters she looks forward to

Manushi Chhillar says that there is a lot more to explore in her career. She has just entered the industry and has a long way to go. She is looking forward to learning different things in the industry. She would definitely love to do a love Story or an action movie. Talking about her favourite actor, Manushi Chhillar says that she just loves Ram Charan and she would love to work with him in future.

No doubt we are eagerly waiting to see the debut of Manushi Chhillar on the big screen in the movie Prithviraj, which is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

What are your views on Manushi Chhillar and how excited are you about her Bollywood debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Karan Johar brings chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand on board for his 50th birthday bash)