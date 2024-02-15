Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange

During the trailer launch and the media interaction filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Dange
movie_image: 
Bejoy

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Danfe has been the talk of the town ever since the first look was out the movie that has some amazing stars like Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu is directed by Bejoy Nambiar

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and the trailer was out during the media interaction with the cast and the directors where the filmmaker and director of the movie Bejoy Nambiar spoke in detail about his movie, he said the idea behind this movie is to make a campus based story which is based on a real life incident, this is a true story which has happened in the campus and he got lucky to get the first hand information what has happened because the incident was happened with one of the film writers.

Also read - What! Sanjeeda Shaikh finally breaks her silence on dating rumors with Harshvardhan Rane

As we all know the movie is being shot two times, one in Hindi and one in Tamil and both the movies have been shot by different set of actors, the filmmakers said that the idea to take different set of people for different language is to give the audience the authentic feel of language and the scenario happening in the movie, on the other hand actress the Leading lady of the movie Nikita Dutta says that this is a college base story and it has lot of action, so this movie goes for a big scale experience and many people will connect to this movie because we all have been part of college life.

Indeed the trailer is getting some amazing response from the fans all over already and we look forward to see what the directors has to offer with the movie Dange, movie Dange is also all set to hit the big screen on 1st March.

What are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

