EXCLUSIVE: The one we Canne't wait for - Surveen Chawla makes her way to the Cannes Film Festival 2023 !

movie_image: 
Surveen Chawla

MUMBAI: The name Surveen Chawla is synonymous with talent, ambition, fashion and good looks. The powerhouse performer made an impressionable mark as "Naina Naidu," in one of the most successful OTT shows in recent times, Rana Naidu. 

It's now confirmed that Surveen will be making an appearance at the much talked about Cannes Film Festival. An actor who is also known for her innate sense of style, Chawla can carry off a fierce red suit with as much panache as a floral albeit feminine dress.  This marks Surveen's second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film Ugly. 

Speaking on the same, Surveen says that, "I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this iconic red carpet. I've been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names of the entertainment industry.  I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!"(Mock quote)

All eyes are on Surveen next, who is set to create waves with her elegance, glam, and captivating presence on the red carpet. From her enchanting performances on screen to her breathtaking fashion choices, Chawla continues to redefine the boundaries of stardom. With the best fashion backdrop that one can ask for, we cannot wait to see what she brings to the famed red carpet! Stay Tuned!

