Exclusive! The thread of poetry that connects Chandra and Daulat and the amazingly written characters are the USPs: Amruta Khanvilkar on the movie Chandramukhi

Amruta Khanvilkar is currently getting an amazing response for recently released movie Chandramukhi. This is what the actress has to say about her character and the movie.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of hers across platforms getting all the love from fans. The actress is currently getting a great response for her recently released movie, Chandramukhi.

While interacting with TellyChakkar, this is what the actress had to say on the movie and her character in it.

Amrita Khanvilkar on her character and the movie

Amruta Khanvilkar says that her character of Chandramukhi is someone who is crazy about art. How Chandramukhi meets Daulat, a politician, and how their political love story starts will be amazing to see.

Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie

Amruta Khanvilkar says that she has never played a role like this before. The thread of art and poetry that connects Chandra and Daular is the USP of the movie. The amazing writing will definitely keep you hooked.

Amruta Khanvilkar on comparing the movie with the novel

As we all know, the movie Chandramukhi is inspired by the novel of the same name. Amruta Khanvilkar say that the novel is very well written. She had taken around 8 to 9 hours to complete the novel. It has many characters, and every character has their own journey. But obviously, it is not possible to have every character in the movie, so the movie is very crisp and to the point. But the basic elements are alive, which will be loved by the fans.

What are your views on Amruta Khanvilkar and her movie Chandramukhi? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

