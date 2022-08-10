Exclusive! “There were no question asked, just said yes when I heard about the character Salim” - Aashim Gulati

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Aashim Gulati spoke in detail about what made him say yes for the web series and also on performing intimate scenes.
MUMBAI : Over the time with his beautiful acting contribution, Aashim Gulati has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. He is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood and now the actor is the talk of the town for the upcoming Zee5 web series titled Taj: Divided By Blood.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Aashim Gulati spoke in detail about what made him say yes to the web series and also on performing intimate scenes.

Aashim Gulati on performing intimate scenes

Aashim Gulati says that initially, there were no intimacy directors on the sets. This is the new trend which is happening and it is also very much important to make sure how things are done. To make the other person comfortable is very important, and only then can we proceed with the scene.

Aashim Gulati on what made him say yes for the web series

Aashim Gulati said that when he heard about the script and his character Salim, there were no questions asked. He immediately said yes for the web series. The actor also adds that it was also the amazing storytelling and beautiful storyline with some beautiful characters which made him say yes for the show.

Aashim Gulati on facing controversies if attached with the show

Aashim Gulati says that no project comes with the attached controversies. The controversy arrives if someone has said something or has a problem with certain things in the project. The actor says that this is such a show which will be surely loved by the fans and audience, and fortunately he has not been part of a show which has controversies attached to it.

Indeed, the trailer of the web series Taj: Divided by Blood is already winning the hearts of the fans and we look forward to what Aashim Gulati has to offer with this show. What are your views on the actor Aashim Gulati and how excited are you for the web series? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

About Author

