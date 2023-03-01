Exclusive! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to be out on THIS date?

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada which is slated to release on 10th February 2023. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, and TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know when the trailer will be out. Read on to know more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:23
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to be out on THIS date?

MUMBAI :2022 was a great year for Kartik Aaryan. He gave a super hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and his performance in OTT release Freddy was loved by one and all. Now, the actor has multiple films lined up and one of them is Shehzada.

On Kartik’s birthday last year, the makers had shared the teaser of the film, and now, everyone has been waiting for the trailer of the movie. According to sources, the trailer of the film will be out on 15th January 2023.

Also Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will get you excited for the film 

Shehzada is slated to hit the big screens on 10th February 2023. It is one of the biggest releases of the year and it’s a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from Kartik, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. In the original movie Pooja Hegde was seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film, and Tabu played a pivotal role in the film. In the remake Manisha will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu.

Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the big screens in November last year, but the makers postponed it to February 2023.

Well, in 2022, apart from Drishyam 2, no other remakes did well at the box office. It will be interesting to see what response Shehzada will get at the ticket windows.


Are you excited for the trailer of Shehzada? Let us know in the comments below…


Also Read:  Seen the party pictures of Nysa Devgan? Now check out the times that the star kid has raised the temperature with her hot looks

Talking about other films of Kartik, the actor will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aasiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, and Captain India.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

 

Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Freddy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Kriti Sanon Paresh Rawal Manisha Koirala Sachin Khedekar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out the Indian locations that is a must-visit this year 
MUMBAI :  People are making resolutions and creating bucket lists for their upcoming travels as the new year begins....
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
MUMBAI :Actress Riddhi Dogra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions! 
MUMBAI :  Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
Exclusive! “The idea is to treat the audience with never seen before action sequence” Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha
MUMBAI :We have seen and loved the actor Anshuman Jha in few web series and movies, the actor is supremely excited as...
Pretty! Alekhya Harika looks extremely pretty in ethnic, take a look
MUMBAI :Alekhya Harika is an actress and a YouTube star who mainly works in the Telugu film industry. She is best known...
Recent Stories
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra

Latest Video

Related Stories
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
Exclusive! “Pathan ne kaha hai ki Mausam badalne wala hai isliye movie jaldi release kali” Anshuman Jha
Exclusive! “Pathan ne kaha hai ki Mausam badalne wala hai isliye movie jaldi release kali” Anshuman Jha
Actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut this year
Actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut this year
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will get you excited for the film 