Exclusive! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to be out on THIS date?

MUMBAI :2022 was a great year for Kartik Aaryan. He gave a super hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and his performance in OTT release Freddy was loved by one and all. Now, the actor has multiple films lined up and one of them is Shehzada.

On Kartik’s birthday last year, the makers had shared the teaser of the film, and now, everyone has been waiting for the trailer of the movie. According to sources, the trailer of the film will be out on 15th January 2023.

Shehzada is slated to hit the big screens on 10th February 2023. It is one of the biggest releases of the year and it’s a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from Kartik, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. In the original movie Pooja Hegde was seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film, and Tabu played a pivotal role in the film. In the remake Manisha will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu.

Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the big screens in November last year, but the makers postponed it to February 2023.

Well, in 2022, apart from Drishyam 2, no other remakes did well at the box office. It will be interesting to see what response Shehzada will get at the ticket windows.



Talking about other films of Kartik, the actor will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aasiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s next, and Captain India.

