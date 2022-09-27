Exclusive! Urmila Matondkar would like to go back to her 'Judaai' days, deets indide

If i don't want to go for a party I come up with a lot of excuses because I don't like going to a lot of Bollywood parties.

 

URMILA

MUMBAI: Urmila Matondkar (born 4 February 1974) is an Indian film actress. Matondkar, who made her screen debut as a child artist in the 1980 film Kalyug, debuted as an adult in Narasimha (1991). She established herself as a popular actress in mainstream Hindi cinema with her films such as Rangeela (1995), Judaai (1997), and Satya (1998), all of which earned her Filmfare nominations. These roles contributed to a new screen persona, where she was known for her intense style and dancing skills.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress for famous segment fatafat 10.

One word that you speak a lot?

Lay bhari.

A habit of yours that your partner does not like?

I'm a clean freak.

A lie that you mostly speak?

If i don't want to go for a party I come up with a lot of excuses because I don't like going to a lot of Bollywood parties.

If you played the role of a journalist, what would be that one question that you would ask yourself?

This is a really good question. I would have asked myself what would I have become if not an actress. And i would be a pschology or literature professor.

What would one day in life of Urmila would be like?

Working day is the craziest because I have 2 dogs at home and then i have these people who work in my house who are like family of all defaults where everybody is just going bonkers. So it's just about putting things right, getting into the car and then putting on the phone. I don't have a PR so I'm only doing my social media development, calls. I mean it's a crazy day.

A social media trend that's lame but still you wanna try?

I've never tried tiktok. It looks lame but it's very funny

If you are put in a time capsule which movie set would you like visit?

I would think Judaai because I would love to be in front of the most talented and powerhouse Sridevi.

A question that you think that the media should stop asking?

How does it feel to be back on sets. I don't think for us return or comeback word means anything.

A celebrity that you would call - for an advice?

Shabana Azmi

To share a very good news?

Firstly it'll be my parents.

To crack a lame or double meaning joke?

That would be my husband.

A problem creator?

Any of my co-stars because they are such pranksters be it Ajav Devgn, Aamir Khan etc.

For gossip?

Kareena.

For advice or feedback of your film?

Shreeram Raghavan, because he's brutally honest. 

A celebrity who doesn't receive a call on the first attempt?

All of them. I feel like i should talk now and finish the matter. So not me, but most of them. 

Watch the interview below:


