Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawadi on starring in a Commando film, “I will be more than happy to be a part of it”

A few days ago, Commando OTT series started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vaibhav Tatwawadi and spoke to him about the season 2 of the series, starring in the Commando movie and more...
MUMBAI: A few days ago, the Commando OTT series started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Prem Parija, Adah Sharma and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and it has received a good response. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vaibhav and spoke to him about the season 2 of the series, starring in the Commando movie and more... 

The series ended on a cliffhanger; so is season 2 happening?

I think only Vipul sir can give the answer for that, but there are talks going on. But, when it will happen, the time span, I am not sure about it. We have only shot till the end of the four episodes which are out. 

Vipul Shah in an interview with us stated that he is planning to make a Commando universe. So, by any chance, will we get to see you in the movie Commando?

I will be glad to be a part of that. They are figuring out what can be done with that franchise, so once they figure out things the casting will start and I will be more than happy to be a part of it. 

You have been a part of the industry for a very long time. So now, if you are offered a project, what are the parameters you look forward to before saying yes to it?

The moment I read the script or by the end of the narration, somewhere deep down I know whether I want to be a part of a project or don’t want to be a part of it. So, it’s quite an intuitive process for me. Other things like who is the producer and director, these things come later on, but the first thing is the inner voice that says yes or no. So, I just stick to that.

