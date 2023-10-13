Exclusive! “Value other people’s time and emotions, that’s very important.”Yaariyan 2 actor Meezan Jaffrey on the advice he got from his father, Jaaved Jaffrey, read to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing characters. The actor, with his cuteness and talent, has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. Meezaan Jafri is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaariyan 2.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about his bonding with his co-actors, his experience shooting with the cast, and much more

Tell us about your bond with Divya and Pearl. Also, share the experience shooting with them.

Initially, we three were a little scared because we were more stressed about finishing our scenes and the film. I think over the period we became friends. It takes time to break the ice but we did eventually. We shot the film for I think a year and a half, so that’s a long time you know. I’m so glad that we got along because if that had not happened then the ‘Yaariyan’ between us wouldn’t have been clear on the screen. As a result, the film would’ve lacked a soul. The soul of the film, the emotion of the film is on these 3 characters and their ‘Yaariyan’.

When working for Malaal, what was the advice Jaaved Jaffrey sir gave to you that you follow even now?

Don’t lose yourself in the process. This world, this industry, this show business can be such that you will be so affected by it that you will lose yourself. So to not lose yourself, your values, and your culture, and stay intact and be a good human being, be humble, and be grounded. Value other people’s time and emotions, that’s very important. My father always gave me advice to be a good human being as acting will keep going, you will learn and you’ll do well but being a good person is I think more important.

Fans have a complaint that you do fewer projects. What’s the reason? And also, what are the parameters or elements you look for before saying yes to any project?

To answer the first part, fans have certain expectations from me to deliver that kind of work. So just because they want to see me more I’m not going to succumb to average work or average films just to be seen. It is very important as to what kind of films I do and how I portray that character. That’s why I have taken that time, I’ve been patient and made the right decisions I feel for myself and my career. Also, Covid came, so 2 and a half years just passed away. That was a big gap. If you remove that, I had Malaal, Hungama, and Yaariyan 2 which is coming now but before Yaariyan there were 2 other films that I shot for, which will be released soon. I think it’s been great and the journey has just begun. There’s a lot more that I have to offer to my fans but I’ll be slow and steady. Go slow but give good performances so that your fans continue to expect greater things from you.

If not an actor, what else would you be?

I would be doing something in sports. I would either be handling the business of football in the football world or playing football, hopefully, if that worked out. If not that, then I would be doing something in the music business. I would either be a producer or a singer.

