Exclusive! Vidyut Jamwal's movie with AR Murugadoss begins with shoot, mahurat happened on this date

Actor Vidyut Jamwal will be seen collaborating with the director AR Murugadoss for a movie and now Telychakkar has learnt that the Mahurat has been shot yesterday
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 17:18
movie_image: 
Vidyut Jamwal

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering great new coming from the world of Movies, ott and television, we have learnt some exclusive news with regards to the new upcoming movie of the actor Vidyut Jamwal, as we all know actor Vidyut Jamwal will shooting with the director for his new movie AR Murugadoss and as per our source the shoot of the movie has begun.

Yes you heard right, the shoot of this upcoming project of Vidyut Jamwal and AR Murugadoss has been started and the mahurat shoot was taken yesterday, well apart from the actor Vidyut Jamwal the movie will also have Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan. Well talking about the leading lady of the movie, actress Mrunal Thakur will be playing the female lead. Also tentatively known as 'SK23'

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and we are really very excited to see this amazing collaboration of Vidyut Jamwal and AR Murugadoss, as both these names have created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans over the time with their contribution.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been known for his contribution across industries in different languages, he has made movies like Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Darbar, Akira, GHajini, and we look forward to see what he has to offer with the upcoming project with Vidyut Jamwal.

On the work front actor Vidyut Jamwal is gearing up for his new movie Crakk along with Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

