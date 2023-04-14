Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He started with TV shows, and now, he is doing some amazing work in Bollywood and on OTT. The actor is currently seen as a host in Amazon mini TV’s Crimes Aaj Kal.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vikrant and spoke to him about Crimes Aaj Kal. When asked about the crimes that youth are committing and what he thinks is going wrong with the younger generation, Vikrant said, “There are good things that we read about the youth who make our country and society proud, but at the same time yes, there is a flipside to it. And why social media because I think it is one of the most influential mediums in the world. On an average, everybody is spending 2-3 hours of the day on social media. We know about trolling, we know about the toxicity of certain social media handles and how it is impacting our thinking or our outlook towards life.”

“It’s difficult to pinpoint where our youth is going wrong because there are multiple reasons to begin with. But, there are positive aspects of social media too. However, when you talk about trolling, degrading someone and especially coming from nameless, faceless people, why is taking such a toll on us? As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me too, like when there’s personal comment on me or my family because of my work. With Crimes Aaj Kal, we wanted to talk about true incidents yet finalised them a little, but the essence of it remains very true. Unfortunately, we also associate crime with a lot of socioeconomic strata which is not the reality of it. In urban centres also a lot of crimes are happening. So, we wanted to share with people how social media has its advantages, but also there are disadvantages,” he added.

Crimes Aaj Kal started streaming on Amazon mini TV on 24th March 2023.

