Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya on his big screen debut Chal Zindagi, “I feel positive about the content”

MUMBAI:Vivek Dahiya is a popular face in the television industry and on OTT. The actor is now all set to make his big screen debut with the film Chal Zindagi which is directed by Vivek Sharma, and it also stars Shannon K, Sanjay Mishra, and Mita Vashisht.

TellyChakka recently interacted with Vivek Dahiya and spoke to him about the movie, how his wife Divyanka Tripathi after watching it, and more...

How excited or nervous are you for your big screen debut?

I am not nervous, I am very excited. I feel positive about the content that I have made; we never had a film made on bikes, exploring nature, and showing India in a very different way. It’s one of a kind, and I am thinking that we have ticked the right boxes and it should fare well.

You have shot this film in Leh & Ladakh and of course there are bikes in it. So, how was your experience of shooting it?

It was fantastic because after exploring one portion of India we realized that we are so diverse and we live in an amazing country where every 50 km, the culture, norms, food, and clothing, everything changes. We shot in the heat of Jaipur and at the same time we shot in the frozen temperature of Leh and Ladakh. Temperature wise it was 2-3 degrees, but it was very windy, which makes it very bad. The challenge was the weather because 98% of the film is shot outdoors. There are no sets and there are no indoor locations. The good thing that came out from the challenge was breathtaking visuals and the bond that we created. So, all in all it has been a fantastic experience, and I am hoping that after watching this film most people would want to take up travel, take a break and go on a road trip, in a car or a bike.

Has Divyanka watched the trailer or the movie, and how did she react?

She has seen the first edit of the film and she enjoyed it. She said it’s a fun film to watch and it’s so light-hearted and it doesn’t feel like I am watching the film, it almost feels like it’s happening in front of me. So yes, she is excited, and I was not a two-wheeler enthusiast. But, I did this film, came back and I bought myself a bike, that was the first thing I did. There’s a natural progression towards biking that has happened in my life, and so is she. Now, she is also a rider, so for almost 6-7 months I used to go riding alone, now I go with her.

