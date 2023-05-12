Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptations of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 21:42
movie_image: 
Kamal

MUMBAI: The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptations of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity as a standalone character in pop culture. 

Also read - Neha Dhupia to host 'Vogue BFFs'

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has been in the news owing to its stellar cast and the story that they are set to bring to the audience. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda’s grand debut alongside Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the new rendition. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actress Kamal Sidhu is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, playing the character of Veronica aka Suhana Khan's mother, Mrs. Lodge.

Kamal Sidhu is a Canadian model, VJ, TV anchor and actress. She won the Miss India–Canada title in 1991 and has a successful career as presenter and show host.

Helmed by Zoya, The Archies will stream on the OTT giant Netflix starting December 7.

Are you excited to watch Kamal Sidhu in The Archies?

Also read - Whaaat! Anil calls Arjun 'chachu'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

The Archies Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti Kamal Sidhu Mrs lodge Veronica Suhana Khan Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 21:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge
MUMBAI: The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been...
Audience Perspective! Should Bobby Deol do more of negative roles, Check out what the fans have to say about it
MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role...
Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Mansi Arora roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Netizens React! With Dunki’s trailer out, here’s what netizens think about the movie, check it out
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande put in a spot as Bigg Boss gives option of living in the Dil room but in return to nominate Vicky for the whole season and saving Neil Bhatt
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for a twist in the show as Bigg Boss wants to make the show more interesting....
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not going off – air the show will continue its run; false off–air news
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it is among the top...
Recent Stories
Kamal
Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bobby
Audience Perspective! Should Bobby Deol do more of negative roles, Check out what the fans have to say about it
Dunki
Netizens React! With Dunki’s trailer out, here’s what netizens think about the movie, check it out
Rashmika
OMG! After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra became a victim of a deep fake video; Morphed audio went viral
Shah
OMG! Fans find Dunki boring, call Shah Rukh Khan's accent 'forced', check out the reactions on X
Shah
Woah! Proud father Shah Rukh Khan comes to attend his daughter Suhana Khan's movie The Archies premiere
Kalki
Woah! Here's why Kalki Koechlin deletes the X application from her phone, Sayani Gupta reacts