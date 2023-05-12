Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge

MUMBAI: The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptations of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.

Also read - Neha Dhupia to host 'Vogue BFFs'

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has been in the news owing to its stellar cast and the story that they are set to bring to the audience. It will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda’s grand debut alongside Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the new rendition.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actress Kamal Sidhu is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, playing the character of Veronica aka Suhana Khan's mother, Mrs. Lodge.

Kamal Sidhu is a Canadian model, VJ, TV anchor and actress. She won the Miss India–Canada title in 1991 and has a successful career as presenter and show host.

Helmed by Zoya, The Archies will stream on the OTT giant Netflix starting December 7.

Are you excited to watch Kamal Sidhu in The Archies?

Also read - Whaaat! Anil calls Arjun 'chachu'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.