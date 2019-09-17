News

Exclusive! When Arjun Rampal got angry on hosts Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal during IIFA 2019


By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: IIFA completes 20 years this year, and after being held internationally for so many years, for the first time, it will be held in Mumbai. A galaxy of stars including Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neha Kakkar attended the pre-award event, The event was hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, whose upcoming flick Prassthanam with Sanjay Dutt will soon hit theatres.

During every award show, there is always a fun segment that takes place between host and the celebs in attendance.

Radhika Apte and Ali Faisal played a small game with hottie Arjun Rampal.

They asked him to deliver a dialogue of a movie but angrily, and the actor nailed by scaring them.

Well, Arjun has always been very sporting!

Check out the video here.

past seven days