Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say

MUMBAI:Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. He is known for writing Gangs of Wasseypur franchise and other movies like Meeruthiya Gangster, Halahal, and Chhalaang.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Zeishan and spoke to him about Gangs of Wasseypur 3, upcoming projects, and more...

You are an actor and a writer. So now, when a script comes to you for acting, do you have a gut feeling that the movie will work or it will not work?

With just script one cannot say whether the film will work or not. I feel once we reach the sets we come to know whether the movie will work or not. When the film is being made at that time you understand what's going to happen.

Sequels are being made nowadays. So, have you and Anurag Kashyap discussed Gangs of Wasseypur 3?

No, there’s nothing like that. But, in between I think in 2020, during the lockdown, Anurag had called and said that let’s do something. So, I told him to let me know whenever you are ready. There are a lot of things happening around, so there are a lot of stories.

Tell us something about their upcoming projects.

I have completed an OTT show in which I am playing the main villain. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nargis Fakhri.

