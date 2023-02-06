Exclusive! Will the theatrical release of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai post its OTT release start a new trend? Here's what the film business expert has to say

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai planning a theatrical release post the OTT release, and here’s what he has to say...
MUMBAI:Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released on Zee5 in May 2023. The film received positive reviews and people on social media can’t stop praising the film. Well, fans have been demanding a theatrical release for the movie, and recently, in an interview, Manoj Bajpayee stated that the makers are contemplating to give it a theatrical release.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about it. When we asked him if Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai gets a theatrical release, will this start a new trend of movies releasing on OTT first and then getting a theatrical release, he said, “I don’t think so theaters itself will play that. As far as I know theaters are very stringent of them being the first one to screen a movie. So, as far as I know, I don’t think that’s going to happen (theatrical release of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai). But, you never know, dynamics are changing. So, let’s see.”

Would you like to see Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai in theatres? Let us know in the comments below.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by a true incident. It is about a godman who was accused of sexually harassing a minor girl. The movie talks about the POCSO Act and it is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

One of the highlights of the film is the monologue that Manoj Bajpayee gives in the climax, while talking to TellyChakkar about it, the filmmaker had stated, “we worked on it a lot and even changed it a lot of times because the true essence of this film was in the monologue. After two months, when we cracked the monologue, Manoj sir started preparing for it. Every day we used to sit and prepare for it. So, he prepared for that monologue a lot. I had requested Manoj sir that even if the flow breaks slightly we will take it from the top, we won’t shoot it in cuts because this is a very important part and it is important to keep in a flow. So, Manoj sir said that he will agree with my request, and I think what has come out is pretty amazing and everyone is liking it. It is all Manoj sir’s hard work.”

