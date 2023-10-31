Exclusive! Yaariyan 2 actor Pearl V Puri opens up about why he is not doing TV currently, read to know more

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actor Pearl V Puri talked about the audience response for his character and the movie, why he is not doing TV currently and much more.
MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time which his amazing acting contribution, especially on television, the actor is currently getting some amazing response for his movie Yaariyan 2 which also marks his big screen debut.

Tell us about the audience response for the movie and the character?

To this, Pearl V Puri expressed how overwhelmed he is by the reviews which were beyond his expectations for the character and said that even the reviews for the movie are good. Pearl thanked the audience for praising and accepting his performance and said that he will try to give such good performances in the future.

What is your takeaway from the character?

To this, Pearl V Puri said that he will never take anything from any character because the next time when he goes to play a new character, the old character’s input will go into the new character. He also adds that it is important for actors to leave the character behind once done and move on to the next one.

Now that you have done a Hindi movie, will you look back at TV and be available to do it?

To this, Pearl V Puri said that he will always be available for TV as TV is the reason for whatever he has become now. Explaining further, Pearl said that he is not doing TV because getting into TV work is a regular job which will not make it possible for him to do movies. Pressing on the importance of TV, Pearl V Puri said that he will not refuse TV as it is a medium that has a reach in so many villages where there are no theatres yet and that because of TV, people in those villages know him and he is getting all the love only because of it. He also added that he will always respect that (TV) but for now he is doing movies.

This was our conversation with Pearl V Puri. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

