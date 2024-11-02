Exhilarating! Sobhita Dhulipala candidly talks about her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man; Says ‘It’s going to be a sensory feast’

Sobhita Dhulipala is ready for her much-awaited Hollywood debut in Monkey Man, where she will co-star alongside Dev Patel, who is nominated for an Oscar. This year on April 5, the movie will be released in theaters. The actress recently talked candidly about her Hollywood debut and her career in an interview.
MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala has had a remarkable career. The actress's most recent roles were in Made in Heaven 2 and The Night Manager Part 2. She is ready for her much-awaited Hollywood debut in Monkey Man, where she will co-star alongside Dev Patel, who is nominated for an Oscar. This year on April 5, the movie will be released in theaters. The actress recently talked candidly about her Hollywood debut and her career in an interview.

The actress discussed how getting a Cannes Film Festival nomination for her first film, Raman Raghav 2.0, improved her mood and perspective in an interview with popular news portal.

“I draw motivation from my ability to submit to my instincts and being unafraid to be myself. I am entirely focused on telling exciting stories. Language and medium, no bar,” she shared.

She went on to say that she experienced an absolute "roller coaster" while working at Monkey Man. She revealed, “My character has a very distinct texture that’s unlike anything I’ve seen. It left me feeling inspired and even more in love with cinema. The action, the music, the style, and the raw emotion. It’s going to be a sensory feast.”

The movie's trailer was released by the producers earlier in the year. According to the teaser, the plot of Monkey Man centered on a man named Dev and his quest for revenge against the dishonest officials who killed his mother. Dev started off by recalling his mother telling him the tale of Lord Hanuman. He then claimed that the wealthy in "this city" do not consider the poor to be human beings. Then, in the teaser, Dev was seen fighting thugs for justice while donning a gorilla mask. It also included a brief picture of Sobhita, although it withheld much of the character's details.

Sobhita posted a trailer to her Instagram account and commented, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film, #MonkeyMan, releasing on April 5th across theatres globally.”

In addition to Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar, Monkey Man also stars Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala.

According to rumors, Sobhita Dhulipala has also been cast in a significant part in Alia Bhatt's next film, Jigra. Netizens noted that Alia had just followed Sobhita back on Instagram, which sparked rumors. According to a widely shared message on the social media platform X, which was once known as Twitter, Sobhita Dhulipala is supporting Alia Bhatt's Jigra. As of right now, though, there has been no formal confirmation of this.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

