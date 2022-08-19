Explosive! After Arjun Kapoor, Darlings actor Vijay Varma opens up about #BoycottBollywood trend

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor has been facing the wrath of netizens for his statement on the ongoing Boycott Bollywood trends on social media. After Arjun, Darlings actor Vijay Varma has now said that the cancel culture has gone overboard.

"It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today's times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that," Vijay was quoted saying.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying as, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken as our weakness. We always believe in alet the work speak for itself, all this doesn't matter. We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it."

The boycott trend seems to have severely affected the business of recently released films such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Both movies have failed to make a mark at the box office and witnessed low occupancy even on the extended festive holiday weekend.

Credit: BollywoodLife