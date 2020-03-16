Explosive! Ajay Devgn has this to say about Kiccha Sudeep's ‘Hindi isn't our national language' comment

Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep recently.
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep recently. 

Sudeep is a famous Kannada actor. He recently said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. Ajay doesn't seem pleased with the comment and shared a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to the same. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter, tagged him in his post and shared his reaction, which was written entirely in Hindi. “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," read his comment. 

Kiccha Sudeep, at a recent event, had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” He was speaking in context of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 that have found success even with Hindi-speaking audiences. 

Hindi, however, is not the national language of India and never has been. India does not have any national language but Hindi and English are official languages used by the Union government. 

What is your take on Kiccha Sudeep’s comment and Ajay Devgn’s reaction to it? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

