Explosive! Did Ananya Panday agree to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan?

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for interrogation after her name came up in WhatsApp chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone. The actress' name has been tied to a drugs chat.

According to a portal, the NCB showed Ananya her chats with Aryan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To this, Ananya had replied, "I will arrange." However, there is no evidence of Ananya arranging the substance for Aryan.

When confronted, she said she was joking with Aryan. The NCB also claimed that Ananya and Aryan regularly talked about drugs. But supposedly, Ananya has denied all allegations around using and procuring contraband substances.

Ananya was questioned for four hours on Thursday. The NCB had also seized her laptop and cell phone. She was accompanied by her father Chunky Pandey. She is to appear before the agency again today for another round of interrogation.

Meanwhile, Aryan will continue to be in judicial custody till October 30.

Credits: TOI