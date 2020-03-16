Explosive! Salman Khan once took a jibe at John Abraham, and this has connection with Katrina Kaif, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Fans are quite excited to see Salman Khan pairing with Katrina Kaif in their upcoming project ‘Tiger 3’. However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star once took a jibe at John Abraham and said how the latter replaced Katrina with Tara Sharma in a film because she was not able to speak Hindi properly in the past, but now that Katrina is in a position where she can replace or remove John from a film.

Taking a jibe at John, he said because of his and Katrina's nobility, the actor got a big hit. "The New York movie came and Katrina said 'John is in the film'. I said, 'So? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing a film for the script and director, whoever be the co-star. She said, 'No but he'd take me out of that film'. I said, ``C'mon yaar be magnanimous.”

“Today you're in a position ki aap kar sakti ho yeh (that you can do it)... He can be replaced anytime but it's not the rightest thing to do. She understood that (and) worked with John. The film became a big hit. he added.

A long time ago, John Abraham had removed Katrina from a film and replaced her with Tara Sharma as she was not good at Hindi and this made Katrina break into tears.

John and Tara Sharma have worked in their 2003 film Saaya, which turned out to be a flop. Later, John and Katrina went on to star together in their 2009 film New York, which became a big hit.

