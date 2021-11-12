Explosive! Swara Bhasker REACTS STRONGLY as a netizen criticizes her look saying ‘my maid looks much better’

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker is a well-known personality in B-town, who is known for her acting prowess.

The actress is currently making headlines for her reply to a social media user who criticized her look. Swara clapped back at a Twitter user who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help ‘looks much better’. She hoped that the person respected their domestic help’s ‘labour and her dignity’.

Taking to her social media handle, Swara shared a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise,” she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.” Replying to the person, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

On the work front, Swara gained fame for her role in Tanu Weds Manu. She is also known for films such as Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, among others. Her OTT projects include Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She will be seen next in a same-sex love story titled Sheer Qorma.

