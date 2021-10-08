EXPLOSIVE! ‘They say I had affairs, never wanted children’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to rumours

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. Her acting prowess and beautiful screen presence have impressed everyone.

However, of late, she has been making headlines for her personal life. Last week, the star revealed her split from spouse Naga Chaitanya.

The actress has published a statement in response to rumours that she has had extramarital affairs, never desired children, and has undergone abortions. Taking to Instagram Stories, she stated that these are personal attacks and that she will not be broken by them. She wrote, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.”

The actress added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after four years of marriage in an official statement. The statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give is the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

