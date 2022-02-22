Explosive! This is what the late Smita Patil had said about a semi-n*de poster of her film

MUMBAI: Smita Patil appeared in over 80 Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Kannada films in a career that spanned just over a decade. During her career, she received two National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award.

She was the recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour in 1985. The actress made her film debut with Shyam Benegal's Charandas Chor.

Earlier, the veteran actress was asked about a semi-nude poster of her 1981 film Chakra. In the poster, she was seen bathing in public.

In the below video, Smita Patil is heard saying, “Hindustan ke audience par ye baat force ki gayi hai ki dekhiye ji iss (film) mein toh s*x hai. Isme toh aadhe nange shareer hain auraton ke, toh aap film dekhne ke liye aaiye. Ye ek aisi attitude ban gayi hai jo bohot galat hai… Hero ko toh nanga dikha nahi sakte, usse kuch hone vala bhi nahi hai. Lekin aurat ko nanga dikhaye to unhe lagta hai 100 log aur aa jayenge.”

Have a look.

Smita is regarded as one of the finest film actresses of her time and one of the greatest film actresses of all time. She was also an active feminist and a member of the Women’s Centre in Mumbai. The late actress was highly committed to the advancement of women’s issues.

