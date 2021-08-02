Exposed! Salman Khan dated Kiara Advani’s aunt; read more

MUMBAI: Alia Advani, mostly known by her professional name Kiara Advani, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

The actress, who made her debut with Fugly in 2014, has impressed one and all with her performances in films like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. But did you know her family has ties to Salman Khan? Well, that is true, and as per the actress’ confession, the superstar of Bollywood even dated her aunt once upon a time.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while in conversation with a leading daily, Kiara Advani opened up about her connection to people in the industry- namely veteran actors Ashok Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey and Salman Khan. Talking about the veteran actors first, she said, “My nana, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, married twice. My first nani (my mom’s mom) was a Britisher. Even though he was a Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is Ashok Kumar’s daughter. While my first nani went travelling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mom from when she was 13. While my nana died a few years back, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big, happy family.”

Though neither of her parents are part of the film industry, Kiara Advani revealed her mother Genevieve Jaffrey and Salman Khan grew up together and are reportedly good friends. In fact, the Kabir Singh actress even stated that her aunt Shaheen had dated Salman once upon a time. She told the same daily, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genieveve Advani how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausie Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausie dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.”

CREDIT: KOIMOI