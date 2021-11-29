Fabulous! After Ayush Sharma, look whom Salman Khan is launching from his Khan-daan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The superstar is known to launch talents in Bollywood like Aayush Sharma and a lot of gorgeous beauties including Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and more. And now Alizeh is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

The romance drama film is said to be launched next month. And it is produced by none other than mamu Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit.

The latest report in Pinkvilla says that the Khan-daan is leaving no stone unturned in Alizeh's launch in Bollywood. It is said to be a grand launch. A source informed the portal that Alizeh has been taking lessons for acting and drama for about 2 years now. And her parents along with Salman and the Khan-daan feel that Alizeh is ready for her debut now. Salman is personally looking into the deets about production.

The Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor has always been very fond of Alizeh and has been taking updates about her training and process. The reports state that they are currently finalizing the director and the rest of the cast. And that's not it, Salman has been keeping everything hush-hush and he wants to make the grand announcement himself.

The shooting of Alizeh's Bollywood debut is said to go on floors in 2022 while the film is said to release in 2023. Earlier, it was stated that Alizeh was going to make a debut with Sooraj Barjatya's next which was to be directed by Avnish. However, things didn't pan out. Salman has found a perfect concept for the film which is a romance drama, the source informs the portal.

Credit: Bollywood life/Pinkvilla