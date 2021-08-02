Fabulous! Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor team up for a movie based on cricket

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor are immensely loved by the fans in the recently released horror comedy Roohi. The movie was loved by the fans for the amazing fresh pair, some great storytelling, and the great songs and dance numbers by Jhanvi.

And now as per the sources this amazing on-screen Jodi of Jhanvi and Rajkumar is back once again, the fabulous duo is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie which will be based on Cricket.

This movie will be directed by Gunjan Saxena fame, Sharan Sharma and the film will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Well, the detailed information about the project is still awaited but no doubt it is always a treat to watch Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and it will be interesting to see what they have to offer this time.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some amazing line-ups, which include Takht, Dostana 2, good luck Jerry. Whereas on the other hand Rajkumar Rao will be seen in movies like Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhai Do, Monica, O My Darling.

