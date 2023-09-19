Fabulous! From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul David: Check out the Promising Paths of Star Cricketers' Children

Over the years, we've witnessed some outstanding cricket players all over the world. From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, every player has been a huge success for their teams. Some of the legendary cricketer's offspring have achieved fame similar to that of their father. Here are a few famous cricketers' star children.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 18:15
Sachin Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Cricket players all over the world have devoted fan bases and frequently make news for both their on-field accomplishments and off-field antics. The cricketers have started publishing intimate photos of their lives online as social media sharing has become the norm for most people, providing a glimpse into their families on open platforms. The images of famous people's kids from all walks of life typically generate a lot of buzz on social media sites, and cricketers' kids are no exception for online audiences.

Arjun Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been making strides in cricket as a left-arm fast bowler and all-rounder. While he has garnered attention due to his father's legacy, his stardom is growing as he continues to play domestic and age-group cricket in India. His exceptional performance has made it possible for him to participate in the IPL.

Samit Dravid

Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid's son, has been making a name for himself in junior-level cricket in Karnataka. He has shown promise as a young batsman. While his stardom is not as widespread as his father's, he has garnered attention in cricketing circles.

Aryavir Sehwag

Aryavir Sehwag is the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive batting as a right-handed opener. Aryavir has shown a keen interest in following in his father's footsteps in the world of cricket. His early cricketing journey has included notable achievements. In 2019, he had the opportunity to represent the Sehwag Academy in a match against Udaybhan Academy, which turned out to be a significant moment in his budding cricket career.

Amiya Dev

Amiya Dev is former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev's daughter. In contrast to the cricketer Kapil Dev, Amiya Dev appears to be following the road of beauty and bling. Amiya Dev joined Kabir Khan's crew in 2019 as an assistant director to aid him in producing the Ranveer Singh-led biopic '83' on her father, Kapil Dev. 

Sana Ganguly

Sana Ganguly, the daughter of Sourav Ganguly, has kept a low profile and led a private life. She did not pursue a cricket or entertainment career; thus, her fame is not very well known. She chose to work for MNCs and has experience with companies like Deloitte.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 18:15

