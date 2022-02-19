Fabulous! The trailer of Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior is out and it features Sanjay Dutt as the snooker coach

MUMBAI: Makers of Toolsida Junior have launched the trailer on Saturday that features for late actor Rajiv Kapoor playing the ace snooker player while Sanjay Dutt plays the role of snooker coach. The film is a sports drama that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev and Dalip Tahil and was supposed to be Rajiv's comeback to acting.

Also Read: Wow! Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor collaborate for a new project titled Toolsidas Junior

The trailer introduces Rajiv as Toolsidas, an ace snooker player, who proudly proclaims that he 'only plays for his son'. We see glimpses of his prowess as a cueist along with the goings of his sons, including the titular Toolsidas Junior (played by Varun). But after Toolsidas loses in an important tournament to his arch-rival, his son decides to fulfil his father's dream. For this, he enlists the help of a former snooker champion Mohammad Salam (Sanjay).

Also Read: INTERESTING: Sanjay Dutt to be seen in a MUSIC VIDEO directed by Sohan Shah?

The film is claimed to be inspired from true events and is set in Calcutta of 1994. The father-son story went into production back in 2018. Rajiv was supposed to mark his comeback to acting having stayed away from on-screen performances since 1990. However, the actor-director died of a heart attack in January last year. He had finished shooting for the film shortly before his death.

Written and directed by Mridul, the film is set to release on March 4, 2022. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

Credit: Hindustan times