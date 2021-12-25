Fabulous! These stunning looks of Piggy Chops in her black attire will blow your mind

MUMBAI : Having said that, black holds a special place in her wardrobe, as more often than not she is seen making noteworthy appearances in that color, shelling out major fashion goals. Here's taking a look at 5 such times, when our desi girl made phenomenal style statements in black

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a noteworthy appearance in April 2021, in a fashionably formal black outfit. Striking a pose with utmost perfection. Her black stylish outfit featured a multicolored mosaic of prints. Dark maroon lip color, kohl-rimmed eyes, and statement earrings tied her whole look together.

During her appearance in Cannes, Priyanka opted for a free-flowing, thigh-slit sequin gown in shades of black and red. She looked all dreamy walking the red carpet with much elegance and beauty. Subtle makeup, stone studded earrings tied her whole look with perfection. Donning one of her brightest smiles, she looked stunning.

Our desi girl looked effortlessly glam in an all-black ensemble consisting of a top and a pencil skirt. Her full-sleeved top featured an oversized organza rose on one of her shoulders. She completed her look with gold link chain earrings and opted for a messy hair knot.

For the press tour for her next big film, 'The Matrix Resurrections', the diva made a stunning style statement with an all lace bodysuit in black. Well-defined eyes, subtle makeup, and a dark lip color tied her whole look together. She looked like a vision to behold as she struck her poses with elegance and perfection.

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning style statement in 2019 in black at the Oscars After Party. She donned a free-flowing black sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Subtle makeup, a stylish hair bun, and a radiating smile tied her whole look together.

Credit: ETimes