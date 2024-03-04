Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film receives a U/A certificate from the CBFC

MUMBAI : The film Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to premiere on April 5th, and has been certified U/A by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which is billed as a family drama and was directed by Parasuram, generated a lot of anticipation before its premiere.

However, if allegations from the media are to be believed, the CBFC has taken issue with the Telugu romantic comedy's usage of vulgar language.

The film was screened for the Censor Board in Hyderabad recently after which they asked the makers of Family Star to mute as many as five swear words used in the film. It has been stated in reports that objectionable language was used in the scenes that are set in the United States.

Besides this, the excessive use of liquor labels in one of the songs has also been removed. The duration of the film is around 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Family Star directed by Parasuram Petla, is Vijay and Mrunal's debut on-screen collaboration. Ravi Babu, Vasuki, Abhinaya, and Rohini Hattangadi are also featured in the movie. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been linked to Vijay, is rumored to make a special appearance in the film.

Family Star follows Vijay and Mrunal's emotional journey as they try to understand one another's sentiments while riding a rollercoaster of emotions. Fans are excited to see the movie on big screens because of the internet buzz that its trailer and songs have generated.

