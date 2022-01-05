From a fan of KGF to most sought-after film editor: 20-yr-old Ujwal Kulkarni's journey

MUMBAI: After the humongous success of 'KGF: Chapter 2, the real heroes behind the screen have started cornering the limelight.

Ujwal Kulkarni, the editor of the movie, has caught the attention of the country for his work as an editor. The young man is all set to edit Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'.

The 20-year-old from Kalaburagi used to edit short films and make fan edits. Prashanth Neel liked his edit of 'KGF: Chapter 1', took him to make a teaser cut for 'KGF 2'. Impressed by Ujwal's work, Neel had put editing work of the entire movie in Ujwal's hands.

Ujwal started his stint at editing with videos and photos of his brother who was an aspiring actor back at home. He developed passion in the work as he fell in love with moving pictures. The young editor loves music and is also a fan of Hollywood director Christopher Nolan and the 'Narcos' franchise.

He came to Bengaluru after his friends advised him. Ujwal Kulkarni worked with the editor Harish Komme in the super hit Kannada movie 'Mufti'. During this time, he came out with fan made edits of 'KGF 1'.

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel contacted him and called him for the interview and the rest is history. Ujwal Kulkarni explains that he was the youngest technician in the team KGF and it was a dream run for him to be accosted by Rocking Star Yash and director Prashanth Neel.

Ujwal credited director Prashanth Neel for the wonderful output, says, before the shoot, Prashanth Neel knew exactly the editing of the movie. He explains that all he was required to do was to read his mind and give results. He also explains that he simply stuck to the plans.

The young editor says that work experience made him learn valuable life lessons. Director Prashanth Neel gave the support and stood like a pillar. He is grateful that he learnt what dedication is from the captain of the ship Prashanth Neel.

SOURCE : IANS