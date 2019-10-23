News

Fans before anyone else for Chulbul Pandey! Special screenings of Dabangg 3 trailer arranged before official release for fans across India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 11:09 AM

MUMBAI: Trailer of the most awaited action bonanza of the year, Dabangg 3, is all set to release today, and audience are excited to witness the return of their beloved Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey. However, for Chulbul, it’s fans before anyone else!

Since Chulbul has unprecedented fan following, as a special token of appreciation, special screenings of Dabangg 3 trailer have been arranged in various cities across the country. Fans in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow will get to watch the trailer of the film before its official release.

Not just that, fans in Mumbai will not only watch the trailer before release, but will also get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person. Now that’s what you call a Dabangg token of thanks!

The looks of Chulbul, Balli, Rajjo and Khushi have already created a lot of excitement, and the countdown for the trailer is on.

The third instalment of Dabangg franchise has been directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Tags > Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg 3, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chulbul, Balli, Rajjo, Khushi, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s looks in three different ways
Sonal Agrawal recreates Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Oct 2019 06:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated this week amongst the guys?
BB13 Nomination Special | Who will get nominated... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days