Fans are loving Alaya F in the trailer of ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’

MUMBAI: Alaya F is all set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut along with Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Jaaneman. After receiving a tremendous response for the posters and her look in the movie, the makers have finally released the trailer of the movie and we’re loving it more!

The film’s trailer released today and instantly the fans started flooding the comments section for Alaya, with praises and love!

Following are some of the comments on her post,

"You are a scene stealer ...you’ve owned every scene you are part of in the trailer ..."

"Congratulations!!! This is fab "

"Congratulations in advance for the success... This film is going to be a very huge hit Loved the trailer"

"Just watched the trailer it's looking amazing as well as hilarious"

"You didnt look like a newcomer, your acting skills are outstanding #GOGIRL "

" watched it dont know how many times so excited Alaya u r killing it so natural effortless n beautiful"

The trailer of the upcoming comedy flick is receiving all the praises for it's quirky take on modern relationships. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the the promising performer to look out for!

Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is set to release 31st of January 2020.