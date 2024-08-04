Fan's Choice: Loved Director and Actor Duo Audience Wants To See Collaborate Again

MUMBAI: It is undeniable that in Bollywood, just like any other industry, connections play a significant role. There is fierce competition amongst the actors to secure the perfect project. However, there exist a few actor-director pairs who share a special bond and have given us numerous memorable, amazing, and successful films.

Here’s our favourite Bollywood Actor-Director duo who the audience wants to see work together again –

Boman Irani - Farah Khan

The bond between Boman Irani and Farah Khan is an inspiring tale of friendship and collaboration that goes beyond the boundaries of Bollywood. Their journey together in the Indian film industry is a shining example of the power of camaraderie and shared love for their craft. Both the actor and director have worked together on movies such as 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Happy New Year', and have even acted together in the romantic comedy 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi'. We are excited to see these two talented individuals come together once again to create a masterpiece.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Ranveer Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh share a close and special bond. The filmmaker gave the actor her career's biggest blockbuster with 'Bajirao Mastani'. They have also collaborated on 'Ram Leela' and 'Padmavat', both of which were sensational hits. Fans are eagerly waiting for their next collaboration.

Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji.

RK and AM share a close friendship and frequently travel together. Their bond is strengthened by their similar ages. Ayan Mukherji has directed three films to date - Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, where Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role.

Karan Johar - Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is like family to the Karan Johar clan! From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name Is Khan, Shahrukh and Karan Johar have worked together in many successful movies. Fans are eagerly waiting for Karan to cast SRK in one of his love stories, bringing back those 90s vibes.

Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshini

This duo has given us all our favorite comedies such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Garam Masala’, and many more. Speaking on behalf of everyone when we say we need a Priyadarshan directed movie featuring Akshay Kumar reliving those glory days.