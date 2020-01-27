Fans go gaga over ‘Real and Reel’ Kapil Dev

MUMBAI: As fans crazily wait for Kabir Khan directorial '83, Kapil Dev treated his fans to a picture which escalated their curiosity level a notch higher.

The cricket legend took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture wherein he can be seen sharing an adorable moment with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The picture also sees Kabir Khan. They all were smiles as the beautiful candid moment got captured in the camera.

As soon as Kapil Dev shared the picture, fans went berserk. One fan wrote, “So excited.” Another fan’s comment read, “Real & Reel Kapil Dev.”

'83 is a much-awaited sports film which narrates the journey of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone has stepped into the shoes of his wife.

The film is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Kabir Khan. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar will be seen in pivotal roles. '83 is slated to release this year.

