Fans say that Bollywood stood for Sanjay Dutt, then why not for Sushant?

MUMBAI : It’s been almost a month since we have heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. But fans all over are still not able to digest this news.

Fans are sharing memes and quotes to deliver justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. Many biggies are being blamed in this matter. Fans are saying that the celeb friends who showed sympathy on his demise were not around when the actor needed them the most.

They are sharing proof that they getting from their research on the late Kedarnath actor and are demanding answers.

They are also saying that when Sanjay Dutt was arrested, almost the entire Bollywood was demanded justice for him but no one is standing with SSR.

The last film of Sushant Dil Bechara is all set for its digital premier on July 24th on Disney+Hostar.

