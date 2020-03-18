Fans share an important message through SRK

MUMBAI: The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his good looks, acting chops, and wit. The actor is also an influencer and has delivered some wonderful work through his movies.

SRK is loved for his humble and grounded nature. He treat all others with love and gratitude. The actor has a mind-blowing fanbase not only in India but also throughout the world.

Now, people around the globe are fighting the Covid 19 outbreak, and all malls and theatres have been shut down. Everyone is giving tips online on how to stay safe. Shah Rukh's fans on social media also posted a message through him.

The actor's picture is from the movie Harry Met Sejal, and fans have made changes to the still by portraying a message to the audience about the Corona outbreak. This is indeed a very creative way to pass the message around the world.

On the work note, there are speculations that the actor may star in a Raj and DK movie or a Rajkumar Hirani move.