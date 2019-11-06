News

Fans trend #LaalSinghChaddha on Twitter upon the release of the ‘breath of fresh air’ motion logo released by Aamir Khan today!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier today, Superstar Aamir Khan released the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha on social media and within no time, #LaalSinghChaddha is already trending on twitter. This proves just how much the fans are excited for the actors' movie!

Here's what fans had to say about the movie!

One fan said,
Literally I'm a biggest fan of Aamir Khan's work. Seems like after a long time will get to see good cinema.
Keep this faith alive Aamir, Good Luck for #LaalSinghChaddha

Another fan shared,
All-time Blockbuster #LaalSinghChaddha

One added,
Beautiful  All the best @aamir_khan  for #LaalSinghChaddha | #AdvaitChandan
@atul_kulkarni @ipritamofficial #AmitabhBhattacharya  @paponmusic

Adding to the hype, another fan said,
Woooow Can't wait #Christmas2020
Bcoz Mr. Perfectionist  comes with #christmasgifts #LaalSinghChaddha
Without dout It's time To Break #Dangal record .

One more fan shares,
Om my  this is it.. its gonna be a long wait but I'm sure it'll worth it.. just hoping to see this in Philippine Cinema
#LaalSinghChaddha #ForestGumpBollywoodAdaptation
#AamirKhan

Ever since it was announced that Aamir Khan will be producing and acting in the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the actor has been in the headlines for the same! The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he's going under a massive physical change for his role in the movie. Shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. 

Recently, Aamir Khan started shooting for the movie in Mumbai and it was none other than Aamir Khan's mother who gave the Muhrat Clap to begin production as this movie is not only an ambitious project for the actor but it is also is a dream project.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

