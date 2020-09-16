Fans troll yet another song from Khaali Peeli

MUMBAI: Ishaan Khatter and Anaya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans are on a war with star kids. They say that they will now acknowledge real talent and not products of nepotism.

As a result, Sadak 2 received a lot of backlash from the audience. Moreover, since the Khaali Peeli was released, the movie is facing severe trolling from netizens.

We have seen what happened after the first song was launched. Now, the second song has been released, and viewers are of the opinion that the music in this movie is meaningless.

ALSO READ – (Post facing severe backlash from netizens, Karan Johar makes his first public appearance)

Here are a few comments.

Well, many did not like the song and the expressions of the leads, especially Ananya Pandey. It has been rejected by them.

What is your take?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Hema Malini stands by Jaya Bachchan; supports her statement in the Parliament)