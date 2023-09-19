Fantastic! Jawan fame Lehar Khan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt gesture; says ‘Girls don’t touch feet’

Lehar portrayed a recruit at Amitabh Bachchan's superhero academy in the movie Brahmastra. Lehar revealed in a recent interview how the first time she saw Big B, she reached out to touch his feet but was stopped by the actor.
Lehar Khan

MUMBAI: The cast of the movie Jawan is ecstatically celebrating their enormous success as Jawan is on track to become the biggest Hindi picture of the year. This is even more meaningful for Lehar Khan because she also experienced success in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which she portrays in the movie as Kalki.

Lehar portrayed a recruit at Amitabh Bachchan's superhero academy in the movie Brahmastra. Lehar revealed in a recent interview how the first time she saw Big B, she reached out to touch his feet but was stopped by the actor.

Also read: What! Cases filed against individuals sharing pirated versions of Jawan on various platforms

Lehar spoke to a popular news portal and said, “It’s every actor’s dream to meet and touch Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and get into it (the film industry). That was the first thing I did too but he told me, ‘Nahi nahi. Ladkiyan paer nahi chooti’ (No no. Girls don’t touch feet). I was like, ‘Sir, please allow me. As an actor, let me get into it.'”

Lehar recounted her time on the set of Ayan Mukerji's movie and expressed how "memorable" it was for her to have worked and interacted with Amitabh. The Jawan actor claimed that Big B would occasionally laud her smile while she was only standing around and grinning while surveying the scene.

She stated, “Like I would just be standing and smiling looking at the set. Out of nowhere, he would come and say, ‘Mohatarma, aapki muskaan toh matlab…’ All these memories are forever for me. I hope I get to work with him again.”

In Jawan, Kalki plays the farmer's daughter who is driven to the brink of suicide by unfair lending practices. When SRK's Azad holds a train hostage in the movie's opening robbery scene, her backstory is made clear.

Also read: Box office! Jawan has smashed all BO records, have a look at the week 1 collection

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express

