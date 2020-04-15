News

Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff member is COVID-19 positive

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, has shared that an in-house member has tested positive for COVID-19.

She also shared that all her family members have undergone tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

She tweeted: "Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass."

Singer Sophie Choudhary tweeted: "Hope you are all okay love."

To which Farah, a celebrity jewellery designer, replied that she and her family got tested.

Farah's sister Sussanne is temporarily living with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown.

Tags Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan sister sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali COVID-19 Sophie Choudhary TellyChakkar
