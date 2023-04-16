Farhad Samji: 'I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film'

Director-writer Farhad Samji, who has directed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming action family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is over the moon having worked with Salman.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 16:45
MUMBAI : Director-writer Farhad Samji, who has directed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming action family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is over the moon having worked with Salman.

Samji has been in the industry for years, and he feels that all that he has done during his journey in films was paving the way for him to work with Salman one day, a dream that came true with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, the director said: "I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film. It has been a journey of blood, sweat and tears to be entrusted with the responsibility of delivering 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. For someone like me, every project I have worked on since the start of my career has contributed to making this happen. I remember when I was told I will direct the film, I was over the moon."

The director said that he is a "Bollywood keeda" and that he is grateful to Salman Khan for trusting him with the directorial duties of the film which has an ensemble cast.

Farhad further mentioned: "When people say that he is known for nurturing new talent, they are right. The faith he shows is insurmountable. It is a challenge and responsibility he put on me when he decided to back my vision for the project and I have given it my all to make it the entertainer we hoped for it to be."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to debut in cinemas on April 21 coinciding with the festival of Eid, an event which is considered Salman's territory when it comes to the release of Bollywood films.

SOURCE : IANS

